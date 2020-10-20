Barbara GrossJuly 29, 1943 - October 16, 2020Resident of Moraga, CABarbara Sue Gross, loving matriarch of our family, died peacefully in her home from complications of cancer.Barbara was born in Portland, Oregon, to parents Phil Unkeles, who was born in Parejaslav Chmel'nye'kil, Ukraine and raised in Portland, and Freda (Kash) Unkeles, originally from Swisloch, Poland. Barbara was raised in Everett, Washington and in Portland. She moved to San Francisco in 1966 and met her lifelong love, Barry Gross, at a party given on the night of his last law school final exams. They married in 1968 and bought their Moraga home at the end of 1969 with the down payment from her secretarial earnings. They raised their children there, and she lived in the Moraga home the rest of her life.Barbara had a deep and joyful commitment to family. For decades she hosted a large Passover seder, welcoming friends and family alike. She started several small businesses, including cafes Lattes in Oakland and Cappuccino in Moraga, and a Color Me Mine pottery painting studio in Walnut Creek. She supported Barry and her children with everything they did and was very proud of their accomplishments. She loved their vacation homes, originally at Lake Tahoe and for the last 14 years in Kauai.She is survived by Barry, her husband of 52 years; children Philip (Vera), Mara (Michael), and Aaron; five grandchildren - Benjamin, Joe, Samuel, Gabriel, and Lucia; sister Sandra Holzer; brother Marvin Lewis; a loving extended family; and dear friends. Her sister Dorothy Kent passed away in 2019.A small graveside funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 21.Donations may be made to Temple Sinai's People of the Book Literacy Project or your local Food Bank.