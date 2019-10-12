|
Barbara Grover Hornung May
Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, CA
Barbara Grover Hornung May passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born in Oakland, California in September 1925, and was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Jeanette Grover, and her brother Richard, Jr. Barbara will be remembered by all those who knew her as a fun-loving, caring, elegant, and highly intelligent Mother, aunt, cousin, and friend; someone who made everyone feel they were important to her. Cousin Carrie spoke for all of us: "Barbara was beautiful inside and out!" She was a fan of Big Band and Country music, Joe Montana, a good laugh, and the colors pink and lavender, and was often heard singing, "You are my Sunshine", and "Show me the way to go Home!"
Barbara attended Holy Names High School, Holy Names College, and Healds Business College, all in Oakland, Ca. Later, she served as Executive Secretary of the Folgers Coffee Company in San Francisco. It was there she met a charming green coffee trader named John "Jack" Henry Hornung who she eventually married. Jack passed in 1987 and Barbara is survived by their three children: Jan Hornung Bankston, Patricia Jean Hornung, and John Henry Hornung, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. They lived most of their family life in Orinda, CA. After moving to Rossmoor she met and married Dr. Ivan May. Barbara and Ivan shared 10 wonderful years together before his passing in 2010. They often frequented the Bistro @ Lafayette Park Hotel, creating lifelong bonds with many there, and where they each had a drink named after them – the Ivan Maygarita and the Barbara Maytini!
Throughout Barbara's life she served and supported many worthy causes. She became a member of Children's Hospital Branches in the early 1960's and went on to become President of the Cedar Junior Branch, Treasurer of the Children's Hospital Branches Board of Directors, and then President of the Branches from 1985 to 1994. It was under her leadership that the Branches funded the building of the Family House to host families while their children were being treated. She served on the Hospital Board of Directors for 25 years and during that time was Vice Chair and Secretary of the Board, as well as Chair of the Financial and Governance Committees. She also served as a Board Member of the Bay Area Tumor Institute and was President of her Mutual Homeowners Association in Rossmoor.
A special part of her later life was her dog Cassie she lovingly referred to as "my little girl". They had a special bond that brought smiles to both their faces. During her last few years, Barbara was assisted with loving care by Anna and Saane Latu. Her family is eternally grateful to these two wonderful women.
Barbara will be honored in private ceremonies in Markleeville, Ca. and Lafayette, Ca. Donations in honor of Barbara's many years of service can be made to Benioff UCSF Children's Hospital Foundation. https://give.ucsfbenioffchildrens.org/pages/giving-made-easy
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 12, 2019