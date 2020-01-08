|
Barbara Harbuck
Feb. 4, 1938 - Nov. 28, 2019
Moraga, CA
The family of Barbara Jean Harbuck is sad to announce her passing on Thanksgiving Day. She is survived by her loving husband Col. James Harbuck, her sister Nancy Gnepper, brother Steve Johnson, grandchildren Haley and Cooper Harbuck, daughter-in-law Jill Harbuck, and many other loving family members. Her beloved son David pre-deceased her in 2016. Barbara was a long-time resident and community leader in Moraga and had established a wide circle of friends throughout Lamorinda. She had a passion for people and tirelessly devoted her life to her family, friends, and philanthropic organizations. In her early career she was a grade-school teacher. She was a volunteer at John Muir hospital and the Navy League. She was a strong supporter of education, and a long-time respected member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Barbara served as President of AAUW in 1987-88 and won the AAUW Distinguished Woman Award in 2004. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church. Contributions in Barbara's memory can be made either to AAUW Funds (https://www.aauw.org/who-we-are/support-aauw/) or to the Orinda-Moraga-Lafayette branch of AAUW to support women's education.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020