Barbara J. Greenwood
1923 - 2020
Barbara J. Greenwood
June 18, 1923 - September 28, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Barbara Greenwood passed away at her home on September 28, 2020 in the presence of family and caregivers. She was born Barbara June Pendleton on June 18, 1923 and raised by the Higgins family (Della, Della's husband Charlie, Fernie, and Naomi) in Oakland, CA.
At age 16 she met her future husband, Raymond Frank Greenwood, at The Port O' Call at Oakland's Neighborhood Church on MacArthur Boulevard. They wed in New York City in 1943. Ray departed soon after to serve the US Navy in WWII while Barbara remained in Oakland and worked at the Alameda Naval Air Station. The couple moved to San Leandro where they raised daughters Lynne and Cheryl. The family vacationed each summer at the Feather River Park Resort near Graeagle, CA, a tradition that continued as Barbara and Ray became grandparents. In 1972, Barbara and Ray moved to a hillside home in Sheffield Village where Barbara was well-known among her neighbors for her affection toward the racoons that would congregate on her deck every evening.
Barbara's happiest experiences were at the Oakland Zoo where she began volunteer service in the late 1980's. She later became a docent and accepted the opportunity to travel to Kenya to learn about the animals in their native habitat. She enjoyed seeing children at the zoo's ticket booth and grew most fond of the goats at the petting zoo.
Barbara is remembered by her daughter Cheryl, grandchildren Suzanne, Pami, Mark, and David, and great-granddaughters Presley, Gracie, and McKenna. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray (1918-2009) and daughter Lynne (1946-1987). Graveside burial services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, October 6 at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lone Tree Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
