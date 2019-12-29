Home

St Joseph Basilica of Alameda
1109 Chestnut St
Alameda, CA 94501
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Basilica Catholic Church
1109 Chestnut St.
Alameda, CA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Lake Chalet
1520 Lakeside Dr
Oakland, CA
Barbara J. Maes

Barbara J. Maes
December 10, 1933 - December 19, 2019
Oakland
Barbara is survived by her children Debbie Maes, Carol (Ed) Knight, Robin Beveridge and Leland II; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years Leland Maes and their son John. Barbara will be remembered for her quick wit but mostly for her kindness and devotion as a Mother and Wife.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 am at St. Joseph Basilica Catholic Church 1109 Chestnut St. Alameda, CA 94501. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Oakland. The family asks for you to join us in A celebration of her life which will be held at The Lake Chalet, 1520 Lakeside Dr Oakland, CA 94612 from 1 -4pm on January 3, 2020.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019
