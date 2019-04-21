East Bay Times Obituaries
Barbara J. Richmond


May 20, 1926-April 11, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Barbara slipped quietly away at her home, with her husband by her side. She was born in Los Angeles, attended Eagle Rock High School and graduated with her AA from Glendale Community College. She met her husband of 71 years while attending high school. Their four children attended school in the Los Angeles area until 1967 when the family moved to Pleasant Hill. While in LA she was President of both Elementary and High School PTAs. In Pleasant Hill she enjoyed bowling and bocce ball among other activities. She is survived by her husband, four children, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Honoring her wishes there will be no service.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
