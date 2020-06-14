Barbara Jean AdamsOctober 4, 1929 - May 24, 2020Resident of Danville, CA.Barbara died peacefully at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born the 2nd of four children to David and Rose Menconi in San Francisco, CA and was a graduate of Hayward High School. Barbara was a long-time resident of Castro Valley, spending the last 19 years in Danville. She was employed by American Tractor in San Leandro for many years and later became a Supervisor with the State of California until retirement. While working for the State, she also worked at Macy's in Stoneridge Mall for more than 20 years. Barbara is preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Harold Menconi, and oldest son, Doug Adams (Judy). She is survived by her youngest son, Gregg Adams, and sister, Betty Baldi, as well as grandchildren Jordan Adams (Dana), Jessica Adams Keller (Tyler) and Brett Adams (Alexandra) and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a future date.