Barbara Jean Bronken
1934 - 2020
October 10, 1934 - September 12, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Barbara peacefully passed Saturday morning with daughters by her side. Barbara graduated from Albany High, class of 1952, and married her high school sweetheart, Ray Bronken. They raised 4 beautiful girls, Lynda, Janet, Gail and Sandi, in El Cerrito and Concord. Barbara was the daughter of Adeline and Howard (Pat) Hohen. She is survived by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, sisters Donna and Dianne, cousin Barbara Kaye, 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren & many nieces and nephews.
Barbara worked at Bank of America for 26 years. After retiring, she volunteered with Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) and Lindsay Wildlife Rescue. This past April, Ray and Barbara celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Barbara loved her family dearly, and was devoted to all her children and grandchildren. She will live on forever in our hearts. A tree will be planted in her honor.
Donations in her name to ARF or Lindsay Wildlife Experience are welcomed, in lieu of flowers.


View the online memorial for Barbara Jean Bronken

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
