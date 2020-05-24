Barbara Jean Evans
June 20, 1932 - May 19, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA
Barbara Jean Evans passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 19th. She was a positive influence on many lives with her kind, servant's heart and giving spirit, and was a beloved member of her Church, community, and neighborhood.
Born and raised in Park City, Utah, Barbara graduated from Park City High School and later earned a degree in Administration from LDS Business College.
Barbara cherished 55 years of marriage to her High School sweetheart Teddy Evans until his death in July 2008.
Barbara had limitless energy to connect families through genealogy work, and enjoyed the thrill of the hunt as she researched the personal histories of her ancestors. Her deep passion for music was manifested by her decades of involvement in such endeavors as playing clarinet in the Walnut Creek community band, leading the music in church meetings and directing several choirs.
She is survived by her siblings Dawn Robison and Tom Nelson, her children Bonny Blanchard, Blake (Linda), Betsy Thinger and Brook (Michelle), plus twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a Visitation Service on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm PDT at the OAK PARK HILLS CHAPEL, 3111 N. Main St. Walnut Creek, CA. Burial and graveside service will be Saturday May 30, 2020 at 1pm MDT at the Park City, Utah Cemetery. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.