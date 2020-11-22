1/1
Barbara Jean Hickman
1930 - 2020
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Barbara Hickman passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at the age of 90 surrounded by her family. Barbara was born March 24, 1930 in Santa Barbara, CA to Mary and Wade Fallis. She spent her childhood in Taft then moved to Chico where she attended Chico High. She earned her bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University and her Master's degree at Chico State University.
Barbara was a teacher in the Walnut Creek School District for many years where she made an impact on the lives of children specializing in those with learning disabilities and also third grade, retiring in 1990. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.
Survived by daughters, Cathy Morin, (Dave), Jenny Youngkamp, (Jay), grandsons Rich, Ryan, Christopher, granddaughter Lea, and 5 great grandchildren. Preceded by her love Charles Stephenson, son Ken Stephenson, daughter Janet Gay, (Michael), grandsons Zakary and Nikolas. Barbara is missed dearly and will always be with us in our hearts and memories.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
TraditionCare Funeral Services
2246 Morello Avenue
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
(925) 827-2911
