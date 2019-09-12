East Bay Times Obituaries
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Barbara Jean Mancebo


1958 - 2019
Barbara Jean Mancebo Obituary
Barbara Jean Mancebo
Resident of Martinez
Barbara Mancebo, 61, entered into rest on September 5, 2019 in walnut Creek. Born in Walnut Creek on July 1, 1958 to Burton and Gertrude Mancebo.
A lifelong resident of Contra Costa County. She was a 1984 graduate of Sacramento State with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. She worked at UC Davis Medical Center for 11 years. She worked with the I.L.S. for the developmentally disabled. Loved her cats, gardening, the Oakland A's and watching tennis.
Barbara is survived by her sisters Ellie and Stella Mancebo. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She left us to early, we will miss her very much.
A celebration of her life will be at 1:00PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Road, Concord.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019
