Barbara Johnson Hopper
January 19, 1939 - April 26, 2020
Oakland
Barbara Johnson Hopper was born on January 19, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert Johnson and Mayme Mosely Johnson. During her school-age years, she excelled in academics. As a high school student in Milwaukee, she earned the special designation of "Ambassador" for her city, which provided a supervised tour of several European countries with other high school students from Wisconsin. The experience inculcated in her a lifelong love of travel and the experience of visiting foreign countries.
Following graduation from high school, Barbara enrolled in the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she majored in Social Work and was subsequently employed for several years by the Jewish Vocational Services Organization in Milwaukee. In 1960, she met a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati Medical College, Dr. Cornelius Hopper, who was completing an internship at Milwaukee County Hospital. Dr. Hopper literally fell in love with Barbara's mother Mayme's cooking of Soul Food, and playfully announced to Mother Mayme that one day he would return for Barbara and some more of that Soul Food. In 1963, after two years as a Navy physician, assigned as a Battalion Surgeon to the 4th Marine Regiment in Hawaii, Dr. Hopper did return to Milwaukee for training in Internal Medicine and Neurology and on May 16, 1964 kept his promise to Ms. Mayme, and married her beautiful daughter, Barbara.
In 1966, the family moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Dr. Hopper continued his training in Neurology and subsequently joined the Neurology Faculty. Sons Michael, 1966, and Brian, 1968 were born in Madison where Barbara developed a broad cadre of friendships, many lasting over five decades, and became known as an excellent organizer of social events. In 1971, Dr. Hopper was recruited as the Medical Director of the John Andrew Hospital at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Daughter Adriane was born that November. Initially not thrilled about the Wisconsin to Alabama relocation, Tuskegee surprisingly became the site where Barbara's social work training, entrepreneurial talents, and instincts were woven together into a powerful combination.
Unsatisfied with the public schools, she founded an alternative school, Tuskegee Laboratory and Learning Center, providing an outlet for other likeminded parents in the community. She became a licensed real estate agent and started a new real estate company in Tuskegee by the name of New Horizons Realty, which was active in recruiting new businesses to the city. Through New Horizons, Barbara spear-headed the construction of a new Pensions and Security Building (subsequently renamed the Department of Human Resources) serving the population of Macon County. It became the first privately owned Macon County building that was leased back to the State of Alabama.
Barbara's final landmark New Horizon's project was the development of a new 80-acre subdivision (Heritage Hills) with street names that honored outstanding African American Pioneers – for example Bethune Drive honoring Mary McCloud Bethune. The Hopper family built the first house in this sub-division, just prior to Dr. Hopper being recruited to the University of California System as the senior administrative officer for the Health Sciences in 1979.
In California, the family lived first in Moraga and subsequently Oakland. Barbara continued her real estate career in the Bay area, becoming a top producer at Mason McDuffie, Prudential, and Better Homes Realty companies over the next four decades, while also continuing to explore opportunities to improve the lives and prospects of young African American and other minority students interested in the health sciences. Over time, Barbara's Christian values continued to deepen, and she encouraged others to join her on this spiritual journey. One special example was her persuading the family church in Berkeley (Church by the Side of the Road) to allow her to lead a special project involving a supervised reading of the Bible over the course of a single year, followed by a tour of the Holy Land in Jerusalem. Barbara's interest in foreign travel also continued to blossom as Dr. Hopper's retirement from the U.C. Vice Presidency in 1999, after twenty years, opened the door to other travel opportunities. Dr. Hopper's national appointments, such as the American International Health Alliance, enabled them to travel to Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia; Hong Kong, China; and South Africa. Throughout the California years, Barbara's friendships, real estate projects, and recognized ability to positively influence her community in many, oft-times unique ways, continued to thrive. Barbara helped found the Contra Costa Chapter of Jack and Jill, was a dedicated member of the Oakland Bay Area Links, and over the years served as president of the Auxiliary to the Sinkler Miller Medical Association (ASMMA), and the Auxiliary to the Golden State Medical Association. Because of her tireless efforts as perpetual chair of the ASMMA's scholarship program, the organization has maintained the tradition of awarding annual scholarship funds to countless promising students who identified the health professions for their future careers.
After a brief, catastrophic illness linked to the coronavirus pandemic, she passed on March 26, 2020 leaving to mourn, after fifty-five years of marriage, her husband Dr. Cornelius Hopper, sons Michael and Brian and daughter Adriane and their spouses, grandchildren Derrian (age 4) and Alivia (age 2), and a host of other family members and friends from across the nation.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020