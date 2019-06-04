Barbara "Cookie" Jones

Jan. 14, 1937 - May 23, 2019

Resident of Sonoma

Barbara Ann "Cookie" Jones

Barbara Ann Jones passed away on May 23, 2019 while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, MX. She was born on January 14, 1937 in Nashville, TN.

She was a true Southern Woman.

Barbara was raised in Mobile, AL. She graduated in 1955 from Central High in Jackson, MS. She then went to the University of Alabama "Roll Tide" for college and studied textiles and clothing. She joined the Delta Zeta sorority where she met her life long friends.

Barbara worked in retail for many years and there she met her beloved husband, Elba Jones (Nov 2011). In 1974, they moved to Walnut Creek, CA and started their own wholesale and import business, which they continued until 2008. After she moved to Sonoma, CA, she dedicated most of her time to volunteering for the Church Mouse, Sonoma Visitor's Bureau, Broadway Under the Stars, and working at the Sonoma Horse Park. She was also an active member at Parkpoint Health Club in Sonoma.

Barbara is survived by her brother and dear sister-in-law Robert and Nancy Bowman, two sons Allan and Ronald, her four daughters Donna, Michelle, Monica, Elise and her beloved dog Bennie; her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, Matt, Joe, Chris, Devon and Karen; her four grandchildren Sarah (husband Grant), Patrick (fiancé Caroline), Kaden, Grayson and her three great grandchildren Nolan, Carter, Calvin and two nephews Robert and James Bowman.

She is predeceased by her husband Elba and mother and father Alice and Robert Bowman.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 11 am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Francis Solano Church, 300 West Napa St., Sonoma, CA 95476





View the online memorial for Barbara "Cookie" Jones Published in East Bay Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary