Jun 27, 1929 - Jan 3, 2018
Walnut Creek
Barbara June Williams of Walnut Creek, CA passed peacefully at home on January 3, 2018. She was 88 years old. Barbara loved spending time with her family and friends, painting, needlepoint, water aerobics, Bocce, traveling, dancing and cheering for her favorite sports teams, the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors.
She is survived by her children Barbara, Ann Marie, Thomas and Brian Williams, Walnut Creek, CA; Paul Williams, Taunton, MA; James Williams, Enfield, CT and her grandchildren Alexandra Williams, Walnut Creek, CA; Sara Filippi, North Providence, RI; Kathleen Williams and Kelly Warner, Johnston, RI; Colin Parker-Williams and Tatiana Williams, East Hartford, CT and her great-grandchildren Nikolas and Nathan Collette, North Providence, RI; Madison, Cassidy and Elinor Warner, Johnston, RI and Austin Williams, Johnston, RI.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019
