Barbara Karlin
April 27, 1939 - Nov. 30, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Barbara Karlin, Mother, Nana, Sister, Aunt, and friend to many, passed away at home on November 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ronald Karlin. Leaves behind three children, Gary Karlin (Kim), David Karlin (Penny, deceased), and Diane Salaiz (Benny) and seven treasured grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, Hunter, Cassandra, Christina, Steven, and Alyssa as well as three step-grandchildren Jasmine, Sarah and Shawna, and great-grandchildren.
Also survived by her sisters, Kathy Ekman (Gary, deceased) and Mary Okal (Fred), her sister-in-law, Joan Worthington, and many nieces and nephews who loved her deeply. Barbara was blessed with a large, loving family as well as many wonderful friends. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538. Burial will follow at Irvington Memorial Cemetery, 41001 Chapel Way, Fremont, CA 94538.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019