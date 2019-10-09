|
Barbara Klubben
April 12, 1926-October 6, 2019
Pinole
Our loving, energetic, enthusiastic, and family-oriented mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Barbara Klubben died at her Baypark Retirement apartment on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born in Cooperstown, North Dakota in April of 1926, daughter of Ralph and Myrtle Hammer, and in 1938 became the big sister of Kaaren. She graduated from the Agricultural College in Fargo, now known as North Dakota State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree and teaching credential in Homemaking and Food Sciences in 1948, and married Lyle Klubben, also of Cooperstown, later that year. When they moved to Logan, Utah so Lyle could pursue a forestry degree at Utah State, she was hired for her first homemaking teaching job; they moved back to North Dakota and welcomed their first child, Kathy, and then moved to California when Lyle was hired as a forest ranger in the United States Forest Service. In 1953, their son Keith was born, and in 1955, Nancy joined the family. Meanwhile, they moved around the forest communities of northern California annually, sometimes twice, for Lyle's work as a forest ranger and fire fighter. In 1957, Barbara became the homemaking teacher in Cedarville, and then in Alturas. In 1962, the family moved to San Francisco for Lyle's promotion to the Northern California USFS office, and while juggling the family's many activities, Barbara substitute taught in the City's secondary schools. In 1968, the family moved to San Pablo and she started her 15 year career as Foods and Child Care teacher at Richmond High School. She retired in 1980. She and Lyle enjoyed many years of retirement, traveling throughout the U.S. and in Europe. They golfed regularly, were members at Richmond Country Club, and took their golf clubs wherever they traveled. Additional activities included First Presbyterian Church of Richmond and Sons of Norway, Richmond.
Lyle died in 2005, and Barbara moved to Baypark, establishing herself as a solid member of that community; there she leaves many friends who will miss her smiles and spirited discussions, and the wonderful Love Apparent caregivers who she appreciated and relied on this last year. In addition to her 3 children and her sister, this matriarch of 2 extended families leaves 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and many Hammer and Klubben cousins, nieces, nephews, and more.
All are invited to visitation at Wilson & Kratzer, 455 24th Street, Richmond on Thursday, October 10, 4-8 p.m. Burial services will be private. All are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday, October 20, 2:30 p.m., at Baypark Community Room, 2621 Appian Way, Pinole.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019