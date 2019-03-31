East Bay Times Obituaries
Barbara Lee "Bobbi" Troia


Barbara Lee "Bobbi" Troia Obituary
Barbara "Bobbi" Lee Troia
December 21, 1942 - March 24, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Bobbi passed away in her hometown of 43 years, Pleasanton, CA, after her courageous fight against metastasis Breast Cancer. Bobbi was very passionate about her family, painting, gardening, and was also involved in numerous community events and issues. Her memory will live on by her husband, Stan Troia, of almost 50 years, brother, Michael Richie, 3 beautiful daughters, 4 grandchildren, and the love of many great friends. We welcome all that knew and loved her to join us in celebrating her life on Sunday, April 7th from 2:00–5:00pm at Alden Lane Nursery, 981 Alden Lane, Livermore, CA 94550. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Hope Hospice or purchase flowers/plants for your home from Alden Lane Nursery, in her memory.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019
