Barbara Lewis
February 21, 1938 - March 2, 2019
Resident of San Lorenzo
Barbara Lewis (nee Kindt), 81, died at her home in San Lorenzo, Ca after a short illness. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Albert J. Barbara leaves behind daughters Sue Goodrich, Kathleen Beckham, step-daughters Jeanette Vaiana (Mike), Marlene Casella and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends who loved and will miss her
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019