Barbara Louise Perry

Nov. 4, 1937 - May 3, 2019

Half Moon Bay

Barbara Louise Perry passed away in San Mateo on May 3, 2019, at the age of 81. Barbara was born November 4, 1937 in Tucson, Arizona, a daughter of George and Leedonia Dace. She enjoyed a 36-year career as a school administrator and secretary in the public schools of Contra Costa County. Barbara was a valuable member of her community through her work in public education and other memorable contributions. As a hard-working mother, she often worked two jobs to ensure that her children had not only what they needed but the extras in life as well. And despite all of this, she still found time to help others. Barbara started a group in her community in which she took young ladies under her wing and invited them into her home to hold classes, serve meals, teach proper etiquette, and other life skills. Barbara helped found "Social Heritage", a county scholarship granting organization. Barbara is the beloved mother of Wayne Perry of Half Moon Bay and devoted grandmother of grandson, Adam Perry, with whom she shared an extra special relationship; she is survived by loving family members, Mae, Oscar, Janice, Genny, Danny, David, Terresa, Shondra, Roberta, Robert, Sonny, Margaret Ann, Ross, and many other beloved family members. She was preceded in death by her dear son, Mark Perry.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at MILLER-DUTRA COASTSIDE CHAPEL, 645 Kelly Ave., Half Moon Bay, followed by a reception.





View the online memorial for Barbara Louise Perry Published in East Bay Times on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary