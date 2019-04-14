Barbara Lynn Plowman

Resident of Walnut Creek

Barbara Lynn Plowman. 64, of Walnut Creek, died peacefully Jan 18 after a prolonged illness relating to renal failure. She was the daughter of the late Kathryn and Warren Plowman MD. of Rossmoor and Lodi.

Barbara was a ranked junior tournament tennis player in Northern California during her youth and was on the UC,Berkeley tennis team.

A 1972 graduate of Lodi Union High School, she continued her studies at UC Berkeley, graduating in 1982 in Zoology. She also had an AA in Electron Microscopy from San Joaquin Delta College in 1978 and a Masters of Arts in Interdisciplinary Arts from SF State in 1989.

She worked as an Electron Microscopist at University of the Pacific Dental School in SF until declining health issues led to her retirement. She was an avid photographer and continued her passion throughout her adult life.

She is survived by three sisters. Karen Giorgianni. Elizabeth Plowman. and Norma Plowman, one niece, three nephews, and two great nephews.

A Celebration of her colorful life will be held April 20, 1 pm, at Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church. 55 Eckley Ln, Walnut Creek.





