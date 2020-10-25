Barbara Marie Carroll Matheney
November 24, 1931 - October 14, 2020
Resident of Alamo, CA
Born in Oakland, California to Irish immigrants, and a resident of Alamo since 1966, Barbara Matheney enjoyed 88 years of life and took great pride and joy in her husband, eight children, and 12 grandchildren.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her family including her children: Marie Shadden, David Matheney (Paula Haywood), Maureen Jones (Ronny), Eileen Binning (Mike), Katy Matheney Walton, Matt Matheney (Lora), and ErinRose Matheney Handy; and grandchildren: Michelle Shadden Bennett (Ryan); Christine and Lindsay Matheney; Kyle (Melissa) and Sam Matheney; Victoria, Mitchell, and Matthew Binning; Candice and Ciara Walton; and Annabelle and Quinn Handy.
Barbara joins her lifelong spouse Jim Matheney, son Tony and daughter-in-law Carol Matheney, son-in-law David Shadden, and sister Beverly Reynolds and her son Kenny in heaven.
Barbara generously gave her time and talents volunteering for St. Isidore Roman Catholic Church, Danville Women's Club, Diablo Valley Quilters' Guild, San Ramon Valley Little League, McBride School of Irish Dance, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Rancho Romero Elementary, Los Cerros Middle School, and San Ramon Valley High School. Barbara was recognized as a Top 10 of 2000 Volunteer by the San Ramon Valley Times.
One of Barbara's greatest joys was her close friends and neighbors. If you are reading this, you know who you are. Thank you for sharing the little moments that made her everyday special for her. May her charm and warm smile stay in your heart.
Due to Covid, there will be a private burial limited to immediate family. A funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider volunteering in the community as Barbara did, as this brought her great happiness. If you prefer to give a financial donation, please consider the Patty Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund https://www.danvillewomensclub.org/donations View the online memorial for Barbara Marie Carroll Matheney