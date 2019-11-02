|
|
Barbara Marie (Perry) Menicou
Dec. 1, 1937 - Oct. 29, 2019
Hayward
A most precious Wife, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Everyone who met her adored her.
Survived by her very loving family; her husband of 61 years, Andreas (Andy), her twin children, Christopher and Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Sharon and son-in-law Michael. She'll be especially missed by her proudest treasure, her grand-daughter, Elise Marie. Also missing her will be her devoted sister, Eleanor Rodgers and nephews, Rick, Greg and Doug.
She was a nurturing, pure soul who was a beloved nursery school teacher for over 25 years and a gentle caregiver to disabled and disadvantaged adults.
We take comfort in knowing she's in heaven and at peace. She was a woman who embraced her faith. She most certainly has been welcomed into everlasting light and reunited by those she loved who passed before her.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B St., Hayward, CA. The funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 22824 Second St., Hayward, CA.
View the online memorial for Barbara Marie (Perry) Menicou
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 2, 2019