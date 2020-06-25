Barbara McAfee (Ferguson, Mealley)October 9, 1948 - June 25, 2000Resident of Louisville, KY.Barbara was born in Oakland on October 9, 1948 and adopted by her loving parents Marcus and Helen Ferguson. She grew up in Walnut Creek, CA and passed away 20 years ago on June 25, 2000 in Louisville, KY with her husband Paul McAfee at her side. She was 51 years old. Barbara is survived by her sons Jon D. Mealley of Berkeley and Mac J. Mealley of Pleasant Hill.Barbara graduated from Del Valle High School in Walnut Creek in 1966. Her first job was as a telephone operator. In September of 1971 she married John K. Mealley. Together they raised their sons Jon and Mac residing in Chico, Alturas, Martinez, and Fairfield. She maintained her career as a bookkeeper/receptionist in the medical and dental fields. Barbara loved to bake and sew. She made the most amazing quilts! She enjoyed the family trips to Mexico, Oregon, and Lake Tahoe. In 1990 she married Paul McAfee and moved to Lafayette. In 1998 she followed her love of horse racing and her country girl heart and relocated to Louisville KY.Barbara was a beautiful person with a huge heart. She was a loving mother, wife, and friend. Forever our angel.