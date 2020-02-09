|
Barbara Midori Nakamoto
October 31, 1946 - January 17, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Barbara Midori Nakamoto, 73, passed away on Friday, January, 17th, after bravely fighting Alzheimer's disease for over 8 years.
Barbara was born in Tokyo, Japan, and grew up in Berkeley, CA, after briefly residing in Nebraska. She graduated from Berkeley High School in 1965, and received her AA degree from Armstrong College. Barbara had a successful career as a legal secretary and Paralegal for over 30 years, working for law offices in Pinole and Fairfield. She enjoyed listening to music, gardening, travelling with her husband, and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed anything that allowed her to express her artistic talents, to include drawing, painting, and quilting.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, F. Michiko Hirasawa and John Y. Hirasawa. She is survived by her husband Gary; daughters Jennifer De Leon (Dan) and Stefanie Ramirez (Mark); sibling Bob Hirasawa (Janet), step-mother Mamie Hirasawa, and step-siblings Greg and Ron Takahashi; her grandchildren Brendan De Leon, Danny De Leon, and Connor Ramirez
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Berkeley Methodist United Church, 1710 Carleton Street, Berkeley, CA 94703.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020