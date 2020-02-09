Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berkeley Methodist United Chr
1710 Carleton St
Berkeley, CA 94703
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Berkeley Methodist United Church
1710 Carleton Street
Berkeley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Nakamoto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Midori Nakamoto


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Midori Nakamoto Obituary
Barbara Midori Nakamoto
October 31, 1946 - January 17, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Barbara Midori Nakamoto, 73, passed away on Friday, January, 17th, after bravely fighting Alzheimer's disease for over 8 years.
Barbara was born in Tokyo, Japan, and grew up in Berkeley, CA, after briefly residing in Nebraska. She graduated from Berkeley High School in 1965, and received her AA degree from Armstrong College. Barbara had a successful career as a legal secretary and Paralegal for over 30 years, working for law offices in Pinole and Fairfield. She enjoyed listening to music, gardening, travelling with her husband, and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed anything that allowed her to express her artistic talents, to include drawing, painting, and quilting.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, F. Michiko Hirasawa and John Y. Hirasawa. She is survived by her husband Gary; daughters Jennifer De Leon (Dan) and Stefanie Ramirez (Mark); sibling Bob Hirasawa (Janet), step-mother Mamie Hirasawa, and step-siblings Greg and Ron Takahashi; her grandchildren Brendan De Leon, Danny De Leon, and Connor Ramirez
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Berkeley Methodist United Church, 1710 Carleton Street, Berkeley, CA 94703.


View the online memorial for Barbara Midori Nakamoto
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -