Barbara Pohl
Feb. 23, 1934 - Aug. 31, 2019
Resident of Richmond, CA
Barbara Pohl, 85, passed away on August 31st at home surrounded by love.
Barbara was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 23 1934.
Barbara is preceded in death by Eldon & Josephine Hogue (parents), Charles W. Pohl (husband), Michael Pohl (son), and Erik Pohl (grandson).
Barbara is survived by 6 children Patricia Mason, Timothy Pohl, Kevin Pohl, Kathryn Seiders, Maureen Flores, and Peggy Rhodes. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Wilson and Kratzer Mortuary, Civic Center Chapel on September 27th from 2-4pm. Celebration of life to follow at Atchison Village Hall from 4-8pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019