Barbara Prather Soletti

August 12, 1938 ~ March 22, 2019

Resident of Oakland, California

Barbara Jean Prather Soletti, 80, of Oakland, CA passed away on March 22, 2019from complications of Alzheimers.

Barbara was born August 12, 1938 in Harrisburg, IL, the youngest of four children. After graduation she moved to Chicago where she worked in real estate, then to Washington DC to employment in the Foreign Service of the State Dept. From there, it was on to SF where she joined World Airways as a flight attendant, Instructor and Supervisor. She traveled the world and was involved with flights to Vietnam during the war. She left flying after marrying Larry and became a mom to Christina and Jeff and was active in the Parents Group, serving a term as president. Once they were grown, she returned to work in retail, among the beautiful things she loved at David M. Brian in Walnut Creek. Gardening, antiquing, traveling and caring for her children gave her joy. She loved singing and musicals, and even to her last few days, she could sing every word of Elvis and Sinatra songs played.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry, her daughter Christina of Los Angeles, her son Jeff of Oakland and granddaughter, Bea, of LA, her brother Kenneth of New Mexico and other family and friends.

The service will be on Monday April 15 at 4:30 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Piedmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the or Oakland Elizabeth House





