1942 - 2020
October 25, 1942-April 3, 2020
Hayward, CA
Barbara Ann Sauls was born to Horatio and Katherine Veio in Oakland, Ca. She was a strong and independent women whose greatest joy was spending time with friends and family. She was a loving and devoted mother to Allison and William and grandmother to Richard, Vanessa, Joost, Helena, Hali, Hunter and Kylie. She was supportive sister to Charlotte and caring aunt to Ron. She was a good friend to many and was taken from us too soon. Her faith in Jesus Christ surrounded her. Memorial TBA.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020
