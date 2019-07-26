|
Barbara "Joanne" Sites
March 14, 1933 - June 22, 2019
Dublin, CA
Barbara "Joanne" Sites passed away on June 22, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Phoenix, AZ and later relocated to Newark, CA where she attended grammar school and Washington Union High School.
After high school she moved to Oakland and worked for Met Life. She married her husband Ed and remained married until he was called to Heaven in 2017. They had 3 children and lived in the same house in Dublin for 55 years.
When her children were older, she went to work at Rexall Drug City in Dublin and later did child care out of her home. She also worked in customer service at Stoneridge Mall and volunteered at the Dublin Senior Center.
Joanne is survived by her daughters Carol (Lane) Lewis, Nancy Moyers (Paul Souza), grandson Alec Lewis, sister Claudette (Candy) Kelly and nephew David (Leslie) Kelly.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Sites and son, John Sites.
Joanne was a loving mother and caring friend who will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 7421 Amarillo Rd, Dublin, CA on Saturday August 3rd, at 10:30am. Lunch will follow at Frankie Johnnie & Luigi, 1891 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA.
Donations may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church or Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Ave, Dublin, CA 94568.
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019