Barbara Tilton
Barbara Bryant Tilton was the second of four children born to Harold and Amy Bryant (nee Morrish). She was born in Berkeley in 1918 and lived there until 1930. She spent many summers living in a wood-framed tent in Yosemite where her father founded the naturalist program. She attended American University and University of Arizona and received a BA in Sociology. Following college, she worked in Berkeley and San Francisco where she met her husband Paul. They had three sons and lived in Lafayette. She was an expert seamstress and worked at Kaufman's Fabric Land. She was a longstanding member of the Lafayette United Methodist Church where she was a very active member. She was a lifelong champion of the National Parks and an avid camper. Barbara passed on Monday, August 5th 2019 in Pleasant Hill. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Charles Tilton; brothers Herwil McClure Bryant and Wayne Wilmer Bryant; and son, Edward Bryant Tilton. She is survived by her sister Loya Louette Bryant Nolan; sons Kenneth (Rusty) Charles Tilton and Carl Robert Tilton; her daughter-in-laws Debora Ann Tilton and Cynthia Turner Tilton; her granddaughters Mandy Alisha Millen, Kimberly Ann Tilton, and Heather Noelle Tilton; and her great-grandchildren; Julia Rian Millen, Lucille June Taylor, Henry Bryant Taylor, and Colin Tilton Taylor and many cherished nieces and nephews. Her services will be held at the Lafayette United Methodist Church (955 Moraga Rd, Lafayette, CA) on August 17, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Sierra Club or the National Park Foundation.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019