East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skylawn Funeral Home
10600 Skyline Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 349-4411
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Tsao
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Tsao


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Tsao Obituary
Barbara Tsao
July 24, 1923 - Nov 6, 2019
Hayward, CA
Barbara Tsao passed away peacefully on Nov 6, 2019 surrounded by her love ones at age of 96. She worked as a register nurse for all of her life. She was a very kind, loving, caring and foundation of our family and will be forever missed. She is survived by her 3 children; Lily Liu, Sumati Colpitts and Mitchell Tsao, 3 grandchildren; Jennifer Liu, Derek Liu and Tasha Tsao, 1 great granddaughter; Aruna Liu. Memorial Service will be held on Dec 13 ,2019 at 11am. Arrangements entruted to Skylawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Highway 92 at Skylinw Blvd, San Meteo, CA 650-349-4411
www.skylawnmemorialpark.com


View the online memorial for Barbara Tsao
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Skylawn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -