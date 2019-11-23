|
|
Barbara Tsao
July 24, 1923 - Nov 6, 2019
Hayward, CA
Barbara Tsao passed away peacefully on Nov 6, 2019 surrounded by her love ones at age of 96. She worked as a register nurse for all of her life. She was a very kind, loving, caring and foundation of our family and will be forever missed. She is survived by her 3 children; Lily Liu, Sumati Colpitts and Mitchell Tsao, 3 grandchildren; Jennifer Liu, Derek Liu and Tasha Tsao, 1 great granddaughter; Aruna Liu. Memorial Service will be held on Dec 13 ,2019 at 11am. Arrangements entruted to Skylawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Highway 92 at Skylinw Blvd, San Meteo, CA 650-349-4411
www.skylawnmemorialpark.com
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019