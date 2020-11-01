Barbara V. Bain
July 20, 1931 - October 21, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Barbara was born July 20, 1931 in San Francisco where she lived until she was 8 years old. In 1939 her family moved back east for short stays in New York City and Boston until finally settling in Scarsdale New York. After graduating from High School she attended Averett College in Danville VA before graduating from Richmond Professional Institute, College of William and Mary in 1953.
After college Barbara followed her family back to San Francisco where she began working for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. In 1957 she married Richard S. Bain, had a daughter and a son, and in 1961 they moved to the east bay city of Lafayette where they spent the next 36 years.
Barbara was always active with her childrens activities and spent many years delivering Meals on Wheels in the Lafayette area. In 1997 Barbara and Dick settled in the retirement community Rossmoor, where she became active in various clubs and activities and was a devoted volunteer at the Rossmoor Library.
She is survived by her son David, daughter in law Donna and three grand children Kaylee, Megan and Amanda. In 1996 she lost her daughter Nancy.
Memorial donations in Barbara's name can be made to her daughter's memorial fund established for melanoma research. Checks made out to "Stanford University" can be sent to Stanford University Development Services, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309-0466. Please include "In memory of Barbara Bain for the Nancy E. Bain Fund for Melanoma Research (KAUOQ)" on the check. Online donations can be made at memorial.stanford.edu
