Barbara Violet HolsteinApril 9, 1939 – May 8, 2020Resident of NewarkBarbara Violet Holstein was born on April 9, 1939, in Romford, England. Entered into rest on May 8, 2020, in Newark, CA at the age of 81. Barbara is survived by her son Gary Harding and brother Richard Malcolm Bennett. She retired from Raycem after 40 years, also was a resident of Newark since 1970. She loved cooking and her Shih Tzu dogs over the years. Private family services were held.