Barbara Violet Holstein
1939 - 2020
Barbara Violet Holstein
April 9, 1939 – May 8, 2020
Resident of Newark
Barbara Violet Holstein was born on April 9, 1939, in Romford, England. Entered into rest on May 8, 2020, in Newark, CA at the age of 81. Barbara is survived by her son Gary Harding and brother Richard Malcolm Bennett. She retired from Raycem after 40 years, also was a resident of Newark since 1970. She loved cooking and her Shih Tzu dogs over the years. Private family services were held.


Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2020.
