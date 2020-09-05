Barbara Worsham
Dec. 15, 1938 - Aug. 25, 2020
Resident of Lafayette, CA
Barbara Worsham passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 with loved ones by her side. Barbara was a resident of Lafayette for 46 years. An avid traveler, Barbara was also a travel consultant for over 40 years. Barbara was preceded in death by husband Gary (2007) and daughter Rebecca (2015). She is survived by daughter Kim Bonney, son-in-law Brian, and son, Alan Worsham. Her grandchildren, Lauren and Molly Bonney, Hunter and Alyssa Worsham and Cassandra and Zachary Slagle, will deeply miss their "Grammy". Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral will be held on 9/12/20. Interested attendees may watch the funeral via Zoom. Please consider making a donation in her memory to the Redwood Forest Foundation . https://www.rffi.org/plant-a-redwood/
