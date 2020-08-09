Barney Dean CabusMay 26, 1963 - July 1, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAMy beloved husband, Barney Dean Cabus, passed away July 1, 2020 of a massive heart attack. He was 57 years old.Barney was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 26, 1963. He graduated from Moanalua High School June 5, 1981. He then joined the Army November 5, 1985 and was stationed in Fort Sill Oklahoma. On completion of his tour he enlisted into the Army Reserve in San Bruno, California, HQ 3/362/2/91st Division (TNG). Barney received Honors as Drill Sergeant of the year November 11, 1990.He worked for the Danville Post Office as a window clerk. This is where I met my beloved husband of 30 years of marriage. Then Barney started working for United Airlines, January 13, 1997, after 23 years with United Airlines Barney decided to take early retirement. His last day with United Airlines was June 19, 2020. Barney was planning to work for Aviation Institute in Warm Springs July 6, 2020 as an instructor.Preceded in death his mother, Soledad and his father, Carlos. Those cherishing Barney's memories are his wife, son's, Jesus, Kainoa, Keikilani and only granddaughter, Kaila, his brothers, Charles and Glenn and many Uncles, Aunties, cousins, friends.Barney, I will always love you and be your wife. Till we meet again. Your wife, AliciaRegrettably not everyone will be allowed to attend the service for Mr. Cabus. In lieu of personal attendance, the family is offering a Live Stream Service to give those wishing to view his services that opportunity.