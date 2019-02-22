Barney J. Quezada

June 11, 1921 - Feb. 14, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Barney Quezada, passed away peacefully at age 97. He was an athlete, graduated from Pittsburg High and started working in the foundry. When his brother Paul died in WWII, both he and his brother Sal joined the war. Dad was able to visit Paul's grave in Italy and bring him back to be buried in San Bruno. He returned to the foundry and worked for DeLaValle Turbine for 37 years as a Journeyman Molder. Barney came from a family of 8 sisters & 2 brothers. He was also a member of the Elks Club. He married Marlene in 1954 and they raised 3 sons; Paul, Jeff, & Phil. Barney was a devoted grandfather to Shannon, Stephanie, Vincent, Vanessa, Misha & Brian. He was a great grandfather to Sean, Kayley, Jenna, Landon, Tori, Dominic, Danika, Hayley, Preston, & Mason. He enjoyed all sports & became an avid golfer (made a hole-in-one) after retiring. His passion though was his family. He attended all the basketball & baseball games watching his sons through grade school to high school.

Family & friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass at 10:30am, on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Felicitas Catholic Church, 1662 Manor Blvd. San Leandro. Barney will be missed by his family & numerous friends. In lieu of flowers his family requests donations to in his name.





