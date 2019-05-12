Barry Balamuth

Dec. 10, 1945 - May 4, 2019

Orinda

Barry Balamuth, 73, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones following long term, cascading illnesses.

He leaves his high school sweetheart & wife of 51 years, Kath (Siefert) Balamuth; his daughter Kelly Balamuth & her husband, Bryan Kemler; his daughter Brett Anne Balamuth; his sister Barbara Andrews, her husband Lyle, two children Heather & Brian; three grandchildren; & many friends.

Barry grew up in Berkeley, attending Thousand Oaks, Garfield, & Berkeley High. He was an alumnus of U.C. Davis & U.C. Berkeley. He earned scholastic honors, including the Order of the Coif & The Thursten Honors Society, during his attendance at U.C. Hastings School of the Law, from which he received his J.D. degree in 1971.

Barry had a passion for justice & practiced trial law as a consumer attorney for 48 years. Over the course of his career, he helped thousands of clients with tenacity, grace, & a high level of success. He served on the Board of Directors of the Alameda-Contra Costa Trial Lawyers Association for 25 years & was a proud member of the Consumer Attorneys of California. He was also a bar member of the U.S. Supreme Court. The latter quarter of his career, he formed a law firm with his daughter Kelly which continues under her stewardship.

Barry was a member of the Orinda Country Club for over 20 years, serving on numerous committees & as chairperson for the Seniors for two years. He was an avid softball player, tennis player, golfer, & gambler. Barry loved "the action."

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barry's favorite charity, the Contra Costa County Food Bank. A celebration of life will be held on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1pm at the Orinda Community Center. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to [email protected]





View the online memorial for Barry Balamuth Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary