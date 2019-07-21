Barry John Deadder

Sept. 18, 1935 - July 14, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley

On Sunday, July 14, 2019, Barry John Deadder, loving husband of Peggy Deadder and father of three children, passed away at the age of 83.

Barry was born on September 18, 1935 in Oakland, CA to John and Clara Deadder and was the youngest of five children. He graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School in Oakland, CA in 1954, and shortly thereafter enrolled in the U.S. Army. During his service Barry received The Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) and a Good Conduct Medal. He often recounted that his most enjoyable memory during his time with the US Army was during weekend excursions with his closest sibling and older brother Jack Deadder, while both were stationed in Germany. It would become telling that while in the army he was assigned to the Military Police Corp. Upon being discharged he took this training and pursued a career with the Oakland Police Department. Early in his police career Barry married Margaret L. Mullen on September 7th, 1963 and they resided in Oakland before moving to Castro Valley to raise their three sons.

Barry's career passion was his 25 years of dedicated service to the Oakland Police Department which he joined in 1958. His career spanned four of the most memorable decades in Oakland before he retired in 1983. Barry received his B.A. degree from the University of San Francisco in 1976 after attending classes during the evenings while working as a policeman. Barry will always be remembered for his embracing and humorous good nature and ability to deliver a good joke when in the company of loved ones and friends. He often was known to greet friends with his own version of "Lookin' good"; and today we know that applies to him.

Barry was preceded in death by his brothers Jack, Dempsey, Ralph, and sister Ina. He is survived by his wife Peggy, and his three children, Kevin, Mike, and Mark.

Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3433 Somerset Avenue in Castro Valley with a burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at 26320 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA.





View the online memorial for Barry John Deadder Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019