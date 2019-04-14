|
Barry Kirkwood Brown
July 1, 1941-March 17, 2019
Walnut Creek
Barry was born in Sheffield, England where he earned a degree in Marine Engineering and a PHD in Naval Architecture, which allowed for a long career and for him to travel the world. Barry moved to the US in 1973 and became a US citizen in 2001.
Barry leaves behind Sharon, his wife of 37 years. Children, Alison, Shari, Gina and David, 3 granddaughters and 1 great-granddaughter.
There will be a celebration of Barry's life April 20th from 12 pm to 3 pm at the Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Dr.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019