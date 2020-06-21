Barry MillerMarch 23, 1943 - June 3, 2020Resident of Crockett, CaliforniaDr. Barry Miller died peacefully at home with his wife Linda Miller by his side. He is survived by his beloved family: his wife Linda, his daughter Jill Miller, his sister Susan Lynette, and his grandchildren, Ashanti Walker, Tre' Ollison, Bryce Ollison, and Amaya Ollison. He was predeceased by his son, Steve Jason Miller.Barry was born in Linden, NJ, the son of Bess Ginzberg Miller and Lester Miller. He enjoyed school and his love of ideas, reading and learning never waned. He graduated from Tulane University, University of Kentucky Medical School and completed his medical studies in Adult and Child Psychiatry at Yale University. Upon graduating he started a private practice in San Diego, CA, and served as the psychiatrist for Juvenile Hall. For over 20 years Barry taught the Behavioral Science component of the Family Practice Residency Program at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, CA.Barry will be remembered affectionately for his compassion and generosity, his childlike appreciation of whimsy, provocative comments and questions, his dry sense of humor and his joy in lively conversation. He believed in eating dessert before dinner, just in case he got too full. He will be greatly missed by his family, dear friends, members of his long-lasting Book Group, and his stimulating Saturday morning coffee group.Following his wishes there will be no memorial services (he disliked them and refused to subject anyone to his). Barry believed in generously helping those most in need. For anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in his name, two of his favorite charities are The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano or Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa County.