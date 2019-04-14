Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
1965 Reliez Valley Rd
Lafayette, CA
Barry Robert Jackson Obituary
Barry Robert Jackson
Jan 27, 1939 - Mar 28, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Barry was born in Richmond, CA and passed from a very short battle with cancer. He graduated from Richmond Union High in 1957. For the past 55 years he resided in Martinez, CA. He was a baker/pastry chef for 39 years. Tuesday breakfast and Thursday lunch, were very special to him as he shared them with his very dear car buddies.
Survived by loving wife of 57 years Cathy, devoted sons Steven(Michelle) and David(Patty) and his beloved grandchildren Jordan, Morgan, Melissa and Avery. He is also survived by his sister, Charlene O'Rourke of Pinole.
Memorial Service to be held Saturday April 27 at 1:00 pm, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette (925) 932-0900.
The family requests donations be made to in Barry's name.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
