Barry Stewart McLennan
1943 - 2020
Barry Stewart McLennan
August 20, 1943 - August 28, 2020
Resident of Sacramento, CA
Barry Stewart McLennan passed away this late August, 28th, 2020. Born August 20th, 1943 in Montreal Canada to William & Mary Viola McLennan. Barry is survived by three brothers & one sister: Ron, Geoff, Chris & Donna.
The McLennan family moved to the United States settling into the Oakland then Berkeley Rockridge area in 1957. Barry attended St. Leo's Elementary, St. Mary's High-Peralta Park Berkeley. He graduated from St. Mary's College, Moraga in Pre-Med Science Major & completed his Masters at U.C. Berkeley in Plant Pathology.
Barry taught in the Oakland School District, as well as the Junior Colleges of Ohlone J.C. & Los Medanos J.C. in his favorite science classes: Biology & Chemistry. Barry also developed a Landscape company & partnered with his brother, Ron.
Barry leaves his wife, Anna, and daughter, Amabel (Timmy), and a host of family & friends behind. Barry enjoyed reading, sports, teaching, science & the outdoors.
Suffering a stroke in 2014, Barry was cared for at home by his wife & daughter who works in Neuroscience Research at U.C. Davis, California. Both bolstered the families and allowed Barry a longer and better life.
Barry we miss your personality. That kindness, wise and gentle approach to life. God Bless you and all those you have kept close to your heart.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
