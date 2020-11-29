Barry Stewart McLennan
August 20, 1943 - August 28, 2020
Resident of Sacramento, CA
Barry Stewart McLennan passed away this late August, 28th, 2020. Born August 20th, 1943 in Montreal Canada to William & Mary Viola McLennan. Barry is survived by three brothers & one sister: Ron, Geoff, Chris & Donna.
The McLennan family moved to the United States settling into the Oakland then Berkeley Rockridge area in 1957. Barry attended St. Leo's Elementary, St. Mary's High-Peralta Park Berkeley. He graduated from St. Mary's College, Moraga in Pre-Med Science Major & completed his Masters at U.C. Berkeley in Plant Pathology.
Barry taught in the Oakland School District, as well as the Junior Colleges of Ohlone J.C. & Los Medanos J.C. in his favorite science classes: Biology & Chemistry. Barry also developed a Landscape company & partnered with his brother, Ron.
Barry leaves his wife, Anna, and daughter, Amabel (Timmy), and a host of family & friends behind. Barry enjoyed reading, sports, teaching, science & the outdoors.
Suffering a stroke in 2014, Barry was cared for at home by his wife & daughter who works in Neuroscience Research at U.C. Davis, California. Both bolstered the families and allowed Barry a longer and better life.
Barry we miss your personality. That kindness, wise and gentle approach to life. God Bless you and all those you have kept close to your heart.