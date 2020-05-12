Bea Pixa
1938 - 2020
Bea Pixa
May 17, 1938 - April 28, 2020
Walnut Creek
Bea Pixa (nee Miller) died peacefully April 28 at her home in Walnut Creek.
Refusing any conventional treatment for her cancer, Bea died as she lived, fiercely proud and independent. Following college at Rutgers in New Jersey, she pursued a long and successful career as a journalist. Having moved to San Francisco as a young woman, she rose to become the Examiner's restaurant critic, and then its society editor. Simultaneously, she developed a real estate portfolio. In a memorable, several-month break from her work, one that epitomized her sense of adventure, Bea filled in as crew for her then husband Rod Renne. Not only did the cruise involve the ocean, inimical to the landlubber journalist, but also pirates and a Panamanian arrest at gunpoint.
A city dweller all her life, Bea moved to the, for her, rural precincts of Contra Costa County in c. 2000. Settling first in Moraga and then relocating to Walnut Creek, she threw herself into a local retirement life of tennis, hiking, and Meet-up groups. Until the last, and like the true New Yorker that she unavoidably was, Bea faithfully attended an unceasing round of plays and concerts. On the rare occasion she stayed at home, it was to entertain expertly her loyal circle of friends, both new and old.
A memorial party of suitable exuberance will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Bea interviewed me for the SF Examiner back in july of 1975 when European women travelling alone around the world were considered an oddity. We became friends that same day. She and Herb Levy introduced me to the San Francisco party life and its wonderfully eccentric people, to all kinds of weird American versions of Yoga and food, and so much more. She was the embodiment of the intellectual and fun loving Californian. In 2011, the last time I saw her, she drove me and my daughter around a totally different San Francisco, another world altogether, while she hadn't changed at all, ever ironically witty, generous and dynamic. We talked for years of making a big roadtrip around Europe and when we finally set it up last year she fell ill and I never saw her again. I have no words to express how I regret this. Bea was a great woman, a unique kind of journalist, a friend. It was a privilege to know her and I will miss her, like all those whose life she touched and brightened.
Monica Moritz
Friend
