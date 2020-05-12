Bea PixaMay 17, 1938 - April 28, 2020Walnut CreekBea Pixa (nee Miller) died peacefully April 28 at her home in Walnut Creek.Refusing any conventional treatment for her cancer, Bea died as she lived, fiercely proud and independent. Following college at Rutgers in New Jersey, she pursued a long and successful career as a journalist. Having moved to San Francisco as a young woman, she rose to become the Examiner's restaurant critic, and then its society editor. Simultaneously, she developed a real estate portfolio. In a memorable, several-month break from her work, one that epitomized her sense of adventure, Bea filled in as crew for her then husband Rod Renne. Not only did the cruise involve the ocean, inimical to the landlubber journalist, but also pirates and a Panamanian arrest at gunpoint.A city dweller all her life, Bea moved to the, for her, rural precincts of Contra Costa County in c. 2000. Settling first in Moraga and then relocating to Walnut Creek, she threw herself into a local retirement life of tennis, hiking, and Meet-up groups. Until the last, and like the true New Yorker that she unavoidably was, Bea faithfully attended an unceasing round of plays and concerts. On the rare occasion she stayed at home, it was to entertain expertly her loyal circle of friends, both new and old.A memorial party of suitable exuberance will be held at a later date.