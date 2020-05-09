Beatrice Ann Van Wetter
1930 - 2020
Beatrice Ann Van Wetter
Sept. 4, 1930 - May 6, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Beatrice was born to Emma and Antone Leon.
We will miss her beautiful smile, positive attitude and loving spirit. She was very active with the Oakland Women's Rowing Team, Garden Club, Car Club, and Italian Catholic Federation.
She survived her late husband Raymond Van Wetter. She leaves behind her boyfriend, Richard Johnson of 17 Years. She also leaves behind her nieces Theresa, Arlene, Tina, Debbie and Nephew Tony. She also had many grand nieces and nephews.
She loved her dog, Sassy which she called her baby.
She graduated from Holy Names High School in 1948. She worked for the Alameda Court House as a Jury Selection Clerk.
Services are private.


Published in East Bay Times on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
I will miss you Aunt Bea. You will be greatly missed especially during your special day Easter. Christmas will not be the same without your special gifts for all. You were always the special guest of honor for Thanksgiving with your special green bean casserole, rolls, yams and your special pies
Christina Trinidad-Rodriquez
Family
