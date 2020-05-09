Beatrice Ann Van WetterSept. 4, 1930 - May 6, 2020Resident of Castro ValleyBeatrice was born to Emma and Antone Leon.We will miss her beautiful smile, positive attitude and loving spirit. She was very active with the Oakland Women's Rowing Team, Garden Club, Car Club, and Italian Catholic Federation.She survived her late husband Raymond Van Wetter. She leaves behind her boyfriend, Richard Johnson of 17 Years. She also leaves behind her nieces Theresa, Arlene, Tina, Debbie and Nephew Tony. She also had many grand nieces and nephews.She loved her dog, Sassy which she called her baby.She graduated from Holy Names High School in 1948. She worked for the Alameda Court House as a Jury Selection Clerk.Services are private.