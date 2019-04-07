Beatrice E. "Betty" Bailey

November 9, 1922 ~ March 20, 2019

Resident of San Leandro, California

Beatrice (Betty) Bailey was born in Oakland on November 9, 1922 and passed quietly in Petaluma on March 20, 2019. The eldest daughter of Albert and Lillian Sannebeck of Oakland was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bailey, younger sister, Lucille Ponsi, brother, Glen Sannebeck. Betty is survived by her three children, Karin Davis, Karrick Bailey and Kent Bailey as well as her two grandchildren, Dean Botelho and Lucas Bailey. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Tegan Botelho, Jordon Bailey, Michael Bailey and many nieces and nephews. Betty grew up in Oakland and at an early age showed exceptional athletic skill in many sports. She was a member of the Block C Club of Castlemont High School in basketball and softball. After graduation from school, she continued playing in the fast pitch softball travel league for Dr Pepper and was an Oakland Metro champion, achieving many state championship titles. She also played for the travel basketball league competing at the highest levels of the day. After her playing days, she umpired women's softball for many years.

Betty married Richard Bailey in Fremont, Nebraska in 1943 before he went overseas in the Army Air Corp. He was reported missing in action over Greece while on a bombing mission in December 1943 and was repatriated in February 1944. All the while she kept the light burning. Upon his return, the couple started their family. Betty was a single digit golfer and one of the first Women's Golf club presidents at Castlewood Country Club, Pleasanton. She played golf until she was 95 years-old and was proud to be the oldest working ambassador at the Tony Lema Golf Course in San Leandro.

She worked for the Oakland and San Leandro Recreation Departments for many years running gym programs for slim-trim classes, Volleyball, after school playgrounds and summer child day camps.

She served the community with passion in many areas including PTA President for her children's elementary, junior high and high schools. President of the California State PTA, League of Women's Voters, a commissioner for the San Leandro Senior Commission, President of the Marina Faire Homeowner's Association and Editor of the Marina Log Newsletter.

Betty was known for her quick wit, sense of humor and confidence. She did not hesitate to voice her opinion; yet was the first to step up to assist or take control when necessary. If life is measured by friends and friendships, she was a very wealthy woman. She had many friends and neighbors that played a very important role in her life. Betty was truly one of a kind and will be sorely missed by family and all she touched.

Donations in the name of Beatrice Bailey may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA, 94952, 707-778-6242.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 26th, 2019 1:00PM at The Chapter of the Chimes, Julia Morgan Chapel, 4499 Piedmont Ave. Oakland.





