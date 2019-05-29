Beatrice "Wray" Parr

Oct. 3,1929 - May 21, 2019

Resident of Pacheco

This beautiful, selfless, and caring wife, mother and "gramma" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, with her family and friends at her side. Wray was born in Ketchikan Alaska to Sydney Graham and Francis "Marie" Selfridge.

Wray moved around a bit before settling in Contra Costa County where she met and married the Love of her life, Emmett Parr on Dec. 20, 1953. They moved to Pacheco in 1962 and raised 3 daughters; Vicki Budde (David), Cristi Moscuzza (Joe) and Lori Vickers (Ken), along with Michelle Jaskunas and Lucy Campanelli whom they took in and considered their own.

Besides her husband of 65 years and her girls, Wray is survived by her dear brother Bernie Hess (Kimberly), 7 wonderful grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was lovingly known as "Mom" or "Gramma" to many through the years and loved feeding and spending quality time with them.

Mom could always be found in her kitchen cooking up something wonderful in case a small army stopped by, and they often did! A Halloween tradition at the Parr house was to decorate the garage and yard, while Mom was in the house making 500 popcorn balls, soups and appetizers to serve along with witches brew to all the Trick-or-Treaters and their families. Never sure who had more fun, the kids or Mom and Dad! Mom and Dad traveled the country and took short jaunts in their 5th wheel, often taking family with them and always meeting new friends along the way. She loved being a member at Contra Costa Country Club where they played lots of golf and spent weekends at the pool, eating great food, playing games, and spending time with her family and friends. Wray loved her work at Contra Costa and Diablo Valley College. She treated everyone there as her own! She was a remarkable woman who never met a stranger and will truly be missed by everyone she crossed paths with.

There will be a celebration of her life June 1, 2019 at 1:00 at the home she shared with Dad for 57 years in Pacheco. A heart felt Thank You to all the selfless people at Hospice East Bay. We so appreciate your compassion. In lieu of gifts, please donate in Moms name, to Hospice East Bay, at 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.





