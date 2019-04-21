Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
3433 Somerset Ave. Castro Valley
Beatrice "Bea" Reid


Beatrice "Bea" Reid Obituary
Beatrice "Bea" Reid
Castro Valley
Beatrice "Bea" Reid passed away March 29, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on March 19,1925. She married Jack Reid in 1942 and they raised 3 children. Bea loved to travel, cook and play cards. She was full of style, grace, strength and energy with endless love for her family. Bea was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jack. She is survived by her children Jacqueline Reid Dettloff (Frank), Cathy Reid, and Dennis Reid (Vicky), her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed but her memory will live on in each of us. A celebration of Bea's life will be held Friday, May 10th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Church (3433 Somerset Ave. Castro Valley), reception following.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
