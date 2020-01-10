|
Beatrice Rose Cherry
Resident of Danville
On October 22, 2019, Beatrice Rose (Saltzstine) Cherry passed away peacefully, in Danville, CA, at the age of almost 97. Bea was born to Abe and Dora Saltzstine, on November 23, 1922 and resided in Oakland CA. She met John, (Don) Cherry) at a local teen club. They dated all through high school and weeks before Don was shipped off to war they married. He returned 4 years later and they began their family. She is survived by her sons, Craig and Raymond, daughters in law, Susan, Kimberly and Julie (deceased). Her grandchildren, Dan, Cindy and Michael were her joy, but her great grandchildren, Devon, Rylan, Jenna, and Jacob always brought a smile to her face. They called her Grandma B B. Bea had a special place in her heart for her nieces, Barbara Almy and Elana Leiberman and her nephews, Bruce and Ken Saltzstine, Frank Cherry.
From pottery to painting, Bea loved to create art. She also loved being with her longtime friends and would look forward to her weekly games of Majong and Bridge. Together, Bea and Don loved cruising around the world, seeing the sights of foreign countries. Once back at home they would spend weekends on their boat, the "Hukilau," partying with friends up in the Delta. She was a member of the Forty Live Oaks Chapter, a group of her friends who fund raised for City of Hope, the cancer research hospital in Duarte, CA. For over 20 years, she also volunteered at the Home for Jewish Parents in Oakland.
When the facility moved to Danville, and was renamed, The Reutlinger Community, Bea wanted to live there after Don passed. The family sincerely thanks the residence, caregivers and staff for the thoughtfulness and loving care that they provided to Bea. Bea often told the story about when Don and she were walking down the street and a passerby commented how cute the old couple was because they were holding hands. Bea then told us, "Little did they know Don was holding me up!" They were happily married 76 years. Bea will always be remembered for her sweetness, soft personality and her huge smile.
The funeral service was held on October 27, 2019. Donations may be made in the memory of Bea to The Reutlinger Community, 4000 Camino Tassajara, Danville, CA 94506.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020