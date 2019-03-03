Belinda Rocke Thomas

March 21, 1972 - February 9, 2019

Former Resident of San Leandro

Belinda Rocke Thomas, 46 passed way February 9, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. Belinda was born March 21, 1972, in Santa Clara County, to Robert Rocke and Susan Carvelho Rocke. Belinda graduated from San Leandro high school in 1990 and received her Bachelor of Art degree in Psychology on May 2, 2014 from the University of Utah. Belinda gave birth to son Jaxon Bird December 1, 2013. Belinda loved Jaxon beyond words and spent her days caring for him. Belinda had an infectious smile that brightened any room she walked into.

Belinda is survived by her loving son Jaxon Bird of Utah. Sisters Tina (Carvelho) Lopez (Jesus) of Odessa, Tx, Dawn (Rocke) Hickman (Leonard) of Killeen, TX. She is also survived by her many loving family and friends.

Belinda is proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Susan Rocke.

Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road in Castro Valley, Reception to follow.





