Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Belinda Rocke Thomas Obituary
Belinda Rocke Thomas
March 21, 1972 - February 9, 2019
Former Resident of San Leandro
Belinda Rocke Thomas, 46 passed way February 9, 2019 in West Valley City, Utah. Belinda was born March 21, 1972, in Santa Clara County, to Robert Rocke and Susan Carvelho Rocke. Belinda graduated from San Leandro high school in 1990 and received her Bachelor of Art degree in Psychology on May 2, 2014 from the University of Utah. Belinda gave birth to son Jaxon Bird December 1, 2013. Belinda loved Jaxon beyond words and spent her days caring for him. Belinda had an infectious smile that brightened any room she walked into.
Belinda is survived by her loving son Jaxon Bird of Utah. Sisters Tina (Carvelho) Lopez (Jesus) of Odessa, Tx, Dawn (Rocke) Hickman (Leonard) of Killeen, TX. She is also survived by her many loving family and friends.
Belinda is proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Susan Rocke.
Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road in Castro Valley, Reception to follow.


View the online memorial for Belinda Rocke Thomas
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019
