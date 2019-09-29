|
Benigno A. Cusortelli
April 8, 1933 - September 10, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Benigno Albert "Al" Cusortelli passed away on September 10. During his 86 years of life, he touched many lives with his gentle and generous spirit. Al was born to the late Amato and Albertina Sevieri Cusortelli in Alameda, CA. After graduating from Alameda High School in 1950, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea; he was honorably discharged in 1955. Al was a plumber by trade; at the time of his retirement in 1993, he was a maintenance supervisor at the Naval Supply Center in Oakland. Al was also an active member of many clubs and organizations in the East Bay, including the Ligure, Fratelllanza, and Buon Tempo clubs, the Moose, and the Elks. An active bocce player, he was a member of several leagues in the area. Al also enjoyed good food and loved to cook. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his sister, Elsa Pratali, and brothers-in-law, Bernard Bolla and Frank Pratali; sisters-in-law, Anna Alberti and Lorraine Bolla, and nephew, James Pratali. His survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Beverly; a son, Michael; brother-in-law Louis Alberti Jr., and several nieces and nephews, Susan Bolla (Mike McGowan), Sharon Lavagetto (Don), Lisa Johnston (Greg), Linda Misek (Jerry), Anne Alberti, Stephen Alberti, and several grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 3700 Dorisa Avenue, Oakland, on Tuesday, October 8, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's name to for , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871, or at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019