Benjamin L. Ayala
February 17, 1935 – February 21, 2019
Resident of Newark
Benjamin was born on February 17, 1935 in the Philippines, and entered into rest on February 21, 2019, at the age of 84.
Benjamin was predeceased by son Benjamin J. Ayala Jr. (1981).
Survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Herminia Ayala of Newark. Loving father to Jennifer Ayala Bermillo and Caroline Ayala Kawazoe of Newark. Dear brother to 7 brothers and 5 sisters. Devoted grandfather to Christopher, Jenivieve, Jaeden, Leanila, Cayla, and Jason.
Retired from the City of San Francisco Water Dept. after 34 years. Member of Tau Alpha Fraternity -University of Philippines. Member of St. Edward's Catholic Church in Newark.
Visitations will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 4 to 8 PM, Sunday March 3, 2019, 1 to 5 PM at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 4, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Ave, Newark. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019